Jahlil Okafor Trashes How 76ers Coaching Staff Handled His Health

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Things did not end well between Jahlil Okafor and the Philadelphia 76ers. And now that he’s a member of the Brooklyn Nets, he’s not pulling any punches.

The oft-injured Okafor has played in one of five games since being traded to the Nets as he works to get into game shape.

So why is it mid-December and Okafor’s not in game shape? According to the New York Post, he says to blame the 76ers.

“A lot of the guys are in midseason form, where I feel like I’m at the start of the season because I haven’t really played. … I have to catch up to a lot of guys,” Okafor said, via the Post.

“That’s why I’m happy I’m here with the actual NBA coaching staff that’s taking care of me every day. When I was in Philly I was figuring it out on my own. I had my own trainer that I’ve been working with since eighth grade working me out. But it’s a different level when you’re actually working with an NBA staff.”

Not exactly mincing words, and if that is, in fact, true, that’s not exactly a great depiction of Philly, who have had a slew of injured high-draft picks in addition to Okafor.