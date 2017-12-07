‘Idiots’ Who Stole Abby Wambach’s Car Didn’t Even Try To Be Sneaky

Nothing good can come from committing grand theft auto. And that’s especially true if you don’t even try not to get caught.
Retired soccer star Abby Wambach posted security footage from her home in Naples, Fla., to Instagram on Wednesday that shows three “kids/idiots” parking her Ford SuperDuty after taking it for a joyride. Wambach said the individuals stole the truck at 1:34 a.m. ET Wednesday, and brought it back at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Although they returned the her SuperDuty, they reportedly vandalized the interior with hate speech written in permanent marker and stole a purse and wallet that were inside the car. The 37-year-old Women’s World Cup champion ended her post with a Liam Neeson-like threat, telling them to turn themselves in.
Even if they don’t, however, it will be easy to find them.
Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am… you broke into and stole(they joy rode for a few hours between 1:34am-4:30 am) the wrong peoples car!! They stole valuables including a purse and wallet(gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car. They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us. We have the little black cars license plate and will find you. This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone.
Considering home security cameras are relatively affordable nowadays, you have to be a special kind of stupid to assume a house in a wealthy neighborhood wouldn’t have one.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP