‘Idiots’ Who Stole Abby Wambach’s Car Didn’t Even Try To Be Sneaky

Nothing good can come from committing grand theft auto. And that’s especially true if you don’t even try not to get caught.

Retired soccer star Abby Wambach posted security footage from her home in Naples, Fla., to Instagram on Wednesday that shows three “kids/idiots” parking her Ford SuperDuty after taking it for a joyride. Wambach said the individuals stole the truck at 1:34 a.m. ET Wednesday, and brought it back at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Although they returned the her SuperDuty, they reportedly vandalized the interior with hate speech written in permanent marker and stole a purse and wallet that were inside the car. The 37-year-old Women’s World Cup champion ended her post with a Liam Neeson-like threat, telling them to turn themselves in.

Even if they don’t, however, it will be easy to find them.

Considering home security cameras are relatively affordable nowadays, you have to be a special kind of stupid to assume a house in a wealthy neighborhood wouldn’t have one.

