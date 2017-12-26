Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia Mum On Head-Coaching Vacancies, Focused On Jets

New England Patriots coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels wouldn’t bite Tuesday when asked whether they plan to interview for any of the NFL head-coaching jobs that are expected to open up next week.

“Yeah, there’s nothing really there to even discuss,” Patricia said in a conference call as the Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets in their regular-season finale. “Right now, it’s all about the Jets.”

“We’ll just see what happens, like always,” McDaniels added. “It’s happened in the past, and that’s something that will take care of itself once the season is over. I’m really focused and excited about our preparation for the Jets.”

Patricia, who runs the Patriots’ defense, and McDaniels, who handles the offense, both interviewed elsewhere last winter before deciding to remain in New England. Both were on the NFL’s short list of recommended head coaches released earlier this month and should garner plenty of interest in the days and weeks following Black Monday.

The New York Giants already are in the market for a new head coach after firing Ben McAdoo mid-season. The Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns all could join that list in the coming days, as could the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.

McDaniels, who first joined the Patriots in 2001 and has held his current position since 2012, has head-coaching experience, having led the Denver Broncos for parts of two seasons before being fired in 2010. Patricia has spent his entire coaching career as an assistant, moving up the ranks in New England after joining Bill Belichick’s staff in 2004.

The Patriots, who sit at 12-3, have clinched first place in the AFC East and a first-round bye, but need a win or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss this weekend to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images