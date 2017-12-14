Marcus Mariota Has Hilarious Reason For Apologizing To Titans Reporters

Marcus Mariota is known as one of the kindest NFL players, but even the softspoken Tennesee Titans quarterback can fall into a foul mood.

Mariota was noticeably irritated with the media following Tennessee’s 12-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. The Titans signal-caller’s lack of enthusiasm very well could have been due to his performance, as he completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for only 159 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here’s Mariota’s postgame press conference:

Titans: "I've been hurting our team. I have to find ways to get better." Marcus Mariota Postgame Press Conference #TENvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qOKnLlECIm Go Titans!!! — gary ashton (@garyashton) December 11, 2017

While no one would fault Mariota for being upset after a loss, his attitude wasn’t going to fly with his mother. Mariota’s mom thought her son was “rude” to reporters, which resulted in an apology from the third-year pro Wednesday afternoon.

.@Titans QB Marcus Mariota starts off media availability by apologizing to media for being rude after Sunday’s loss. He said his mom jumped his case pic.twitter.com/kLPk5g5jRT — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 13, 2017

Tennessee is lucky Mariota’s mother didn’t ground her son, as the Titans have a big matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as they make a push for the playoffs.

