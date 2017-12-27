Mark Sanchez Busts Out Spot-On Jon Gruden Impression To Pump Up Mitchell Trubisky

Whenever Mark Sanchez fizzles out of the NFL, he should look into a career in comedy.

The Chicago Bears’ third-string quarterback showed off his comedic chops during the team’s Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns. In an attempt to hype up starting QB Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez unleashed a spot-on Jon Gruden impression.

Nailed it.

Sanchez’s pump-up efforts must have worked, as the Bears cruised to an easy 20-3 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images