MLB Rumors: Jacoby Ellsbury Could Waive No-Trade Clause To Go To Giants

It appears that Jacoby Ellsbury no longer has a place with the New York Yankees, as the 34-year-old outfielder has lost his starting job in center field and still is owed a large chunk of money for the remainder of his contract.

So, of course, it would make sense for the Yankees to try and unload Ellsbury, but there’s just one issue — Ellsbury has a no-trade clause.

While it has been reported that Ellsbury is determined to win the center field job back from Aaron Hicks in spring training, the veteran center fielder reportedly might be willing to accept a trade to a few teams, including the San Franciso Giants, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

A deal for Ellsbury would fill a need for the Giants, as Hunter Pence currently is their only proven outfielder after they traded Denard Span on Wednesday as part of the Evan Longoria trade.

Ellsbury didn’t have a horrible 2017 in New York, although it might seem like he’s fallen off a cliff since leaving the Boston Red Sox after the 2013 season. The Oregon State product slashed 264/.348/.402 with seven home runs and 42 RBI, but he played in just 112 games after suffering a concussion when he crashed into the center field wall at Yankee Stadium.

New York likely is looking to clear some money off the books after it acquired Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, and Ellsbury’s contract would be an ideal one to move if the outfielder will OK a deal.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images