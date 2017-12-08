MLB Rumors: Orioles’ Manny Machado Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Teams

Manny Machado is not a free agent until next offseason, but that’s not stopping a few teams from reportedly reaching out to the Baltimore Orioles about the star infielder.

The Orioles have received a few calls regarding a possible trade for the infielder, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

“There are no known offers, and it would obviously take a ton for the Orioles to even consider moving such a superstar,” Heyman writes. “The Yankees and Phillies are among many teams expected to have interest in Machado, who is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season — though the call list isn’t known.”

The Yankees are an interesting candidate given they too are in the American League East. With the multiple tools Machado brings to the lineup, it would be reasonable to imagine Baltimore would be reticent to ship him to a direct competitor.

Heyman also notes that while the 25-year-old isn’t actively being shopped, the money he will likely be in line to receive this time next year might force the Orioles to entertain it if the return is good.

Machado also is a very durable player. He’s played every game in 2015, and played 157 and 156 games in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In each of those three seasons he has put up at least 33 home runs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.