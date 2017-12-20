MLB Rumors: Tim Lincecum Looking Ripped, Eyeing Comeback At Age 33

Things are starting to get a little freaky in Major League Baseball.

Tim Lincecum hasn’t appeared in a MLB game since 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels, but he certainly doesn’t look like a guy who’s ready to call it quits. On Tuesday, Colorado Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino Instagrammed a photo of a muscular Lincecum working out. Driveline Baseball founder Kyle Boddy then tweeted the photo and revealed that Lincecum soon will throw at a showcase for MLB teams.

Here’s the photo:

FOR RELEASE: Yes, this is Tim Lincecum at @DrivelineBB.

Yes, Adam Ottavino took the picture while training here.

Yes, Tim will throw for teams at a showcase in the near future.

No, I have no other information for you. Send all communication to kyle@drivelinebaseball.com. pic.twitter.com/0N0cXHVUq8 — KyleB @ Driveline (@drivelinebases) December 19, 2017

While buffing up doesn’t necessarily mean that someone will start throwing in the upper-90s again, it sure would be great to see Lincecum back on the mound.

The 33-year-old’s crazy hair, unorthodox delivery and immense talent earned him the nickname “The Freak” during his days with the San Francisco Giants. Lincecum won two National League Cy Young awards, three World Series titles and was named to four All-Star teams while pitching in San Fran.

He also became somewhat of a folk hero in the Bay Area — for obvious reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images