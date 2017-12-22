MLB Rumors: Yankees Are Likely Destination For Gerrit Cole Despite Holdup

If you thought the New York Yankees would settle down after acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, think again.

The Bronx Bombers bolstered their lineup by dealing for the 2017 National Leauge MVP, and now New York reportedly is honing in on an upgrade to the starting rotation.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are working on a deal for ace Gerrit Cole and there is “confidence” the deal will get done.

Sources: The New York Yankees are working on a deal to acquire starting pitcher Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sides are talking, and while a final package has not come together, there is confidence. "A matter of when rather than if," one source said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2017

The Yankees had been linked to Cole earlier in the offseason, but the talks reportedly had cooled. Passan reported, however, that while New York is the likely destination for the hard-throwing right-hander, the Pirates are “motivated” to move Cole even if it isn’t to the Yankees.

But there is one holdup, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

yankees have always loved gerrit cole, and maybe they work a deal eventually. but still hearing of one big holdup: pirates want gleyber to headline package, yanks want frazier to headline it. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2017

Cole would drastically improve the Yankees’ starting pitching. Despite having a subpar 2017, the UCLA product has shown he has the ability to be the ace on a playoff team.

While New York’s offense should be one of the best in Major League Baseball in 2018, a rotation that includes Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino would be a three-headed monster to be feared in October.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images