MLB Rumors: Yankees Are Likely Destination For Gerrit Cole Despite Holdup

If you thought the New York Yankees would settle down after acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, think again.
The Bronx Bombers bolstered their lineup by dealing for the 2017 National Leauge MVP, and now New York reportedly is honing in on an upgrade to the starting rotation.
Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are working on a deal for ace Gerrit Cole and there is “confidence” the deal will get done.
The Yankees had been linked to Cole earlier in the offseason, but the talks reportedly had cooled. Passan reported, however, that while New York is the likely destination for the hard-throwing right-hander, the Pirates are “motivated” to move Cole even if it isn’t to the Yankees.
But there is one holdup, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
Cole would drastically improve the Yankees’ starting pitching. Despite having a subpar 2017, the UCLA product has shown he has the ability to be the ace on a playoff team.
While New York’s offense should be one of the best in Major League Baseball in 2018, a rotation that includes Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino would be a three-headed monster to be feared in October.
