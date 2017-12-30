New England Box Lacrosse Player Scores Insane Behind-The-Back LAX Goal

In case you don’t already know, the National Lacrosse League is an absolutely highlight factory.

The latest evidence of this came Friday night during a game between the New England Black Wolves and the Vancouver Stealth at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. With New England leading 4-2 in the second quarter, Wolves forward Kyle Buchanan buried a ridiculous behind-the-back goal on Stealth goalie Brodie MacDonald.

Check this out:

Filthy.

Nothing against Major League Lacrosse, which plays its games outdoors, but the electricity of indoor box lacrosse is pretty tough to match.

Buchanan wound up scoring three goals in the game, and the Black Wolves went on to win 13-9.