Raptors Coach Dwane Casey Repeatedly Yells ‘F— You!’ At Hawks Bench

Warning to all peoples of Earth: Don’t make Dwane Casey angry.

The Toronto Raptors head coach had a bit of a meltdown after his team secured a 111-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. At the end of the fourth quarter, with the Raptors’ win already in hand, the Hawks attempted to dribble out the remaining seconds on the clock. But Raptors rookie forward OG Anunoby chose to steal an errant pass from Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor and took it in for an easy dunk.

The play really ticked off Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who started barking at Casey. But as you’ll see in the video below, Casey wasn’t having any of it.

(Warning: The following video contains some inappropriate language.)

“I love coaches but one thing I don’t want you to do is say something to my players,” Casey said after the game, via Sportsnet. “I understand the situation, but we weren’t trying to run the score up. They were trying to score, and we were trying to play defense.”

Fair enough.