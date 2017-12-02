NFL Rumors: Patriots Adding Geneo Grissom To 53-Man Roster Ahead Of Bills Game

Geneo Grissom reportedly has earned another promotion to the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.

The defensive end was informed Saturday he’d been called up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, according to reports from ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss and Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

No corresponding move has been reported, but Grissom likely will replace offensive lineman Jason King, whom the Patriots signed earlier this week after tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Nate Ebner were placed on injured reserve. It wouldn’t be surprising to see King, who spent the summer with the Patriots, wind up back on the practice squad.

Grissom will provide depth in the kicking game in the wake of Ebner’s injury. He played 250 special teams snaps for New England in 2016 and 83 in his previous stint with the team earlier this season. The 25-year-old also could see time on defense, especially if Trey Flowers and/or Kyle Van Noy are unable to play Sunday.

The Patriots drafted Grissom in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2015. He’s played in in 29 games for New England, tallying 12 tackles and one sack.

