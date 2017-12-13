NFL Rumors: Patriots Releasing Jonathan Freeny; More Roster Moves To Come

Jonathan Freeny’s second stint with the New England Patriots spanned just game.

The Patriots have decided to release the veteran linebacker, a source told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal on Wednesday.

New England re-signed Freeny last week as insurance with linebacker Kyle Van Noy nursing a calf injury. Freeny played 18 snaps in Monday night’s 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, finishing with two tackles.

The Patriots entered Wednesday needing to release two players to make room for tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is returning this week from a one-game suspension, and wide receiver Kenny Britt, who reportedly agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year contract with the team.

An additional move could be coming, as well, as free agent defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois was spotted Tuesday night on a flight to Boston, according to The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti.

Jean Francois spent close to a month with the Patriots before being released Dec. 2. His return could be tied to the status of defensive tackle Alan Branch, who left Monday’s game with a knee injury.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened his Wednesday morning news conference by saying the team would have “a couple of roster moves to announce later on this morning.”

“But we’re working through some things,” he added, “so don’t have anything on that for right now.”

