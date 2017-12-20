NHL Ref Wes McCauley Back With Another Hilariously Dramatic Goal Call

People understandably get upset when referees draw too much attention to themselves. But Wes McCauley is an entirely different story.

The veteran NHL ref is known across the league for making hilariously over-dramatic calls when addressing an entire arena. And he was at it again Tuesday night during a game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

During the third period of the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Ducks, winger Michael Grabner scored a goal to give New York a 4-1 lead. But the play went under review, which set the stage for McCauley’s latest performance.

Wes McCauley makes the Rangers fans wait pic.twitter.com/OQF8extikK — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 20, 2017

Absolutely electric.

Here’s a longer clip of the moment, along with a couple of McCauley’s most memorable calls:

Is Wes McCauley the most entertaining NHL referee, errrrr? 😂 pic.twitter.com/5f8nFUFDWp — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) December 20, 2017

Personally, we think the NHL should let this guy ref every Stanley Cup Final game until he bolts for Hollywood.

Of course, NHL referees stealing the show is nothing new, although they don’t always mean to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images