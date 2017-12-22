Patriots Injury Report: Rex Burkhead, Alan Branch Ruled Out Vs. Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots confirmed two expected absences Friday.

Running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch both have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with knee injuries. Neither Burkhead nor Branch practiced this week.

Eight other Patriots players are listed as questionable, three of whom (wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and special teamer Brandon King) missed last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

OUT

Rex Burkhead, RB (knee)

Alan Branch, DT (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Bolden, RB (groin)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Brandon King, LB (hamstring)

Eric Lee, DE (ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (calf)

LaAdrian Waddle, OT (ankle)

James White, RB (ankle)

