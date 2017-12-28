Patriots Practice Report: Banged-Up Tom Brady Returns; Rob Gronkowski Not Spotted

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session with shoulder and Achilles injuries.

Brady reportedly is expected to play through the ailments Sunday in the Patriots’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch all missed practice for the second straight day. All three players are dealing with knee injuries. Burkhead and Branch both missed this past Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also was not spotted during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media. Gronkowski practiced Wednesday and was not listed on the team’s injury report that afternoon. A new injury report will be released around 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

The weather in Foxboro has been brutally cold this week, and similar conditions are expected Sunday. Thursday’s practice featured a temperature around 10 degrees with a wind chill of negative-6.

It is bone-chillingly cold in Foxboro today. Wind chill currently at negative-6. pic.twitter.com/h4jTEuUB1h — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 28, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images