This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Patriots Playoff Hype Video Will Give You Chills

The Patriots still have one more regular season game remaining on their 2017 schedule, but some folks in New England already are gearing up for what they hope will be another Super Bowl run.

The YouTube account “The Bling Dynasty” published a hype video earlier this week that undoubtedly will give Patriots fans chills. It’s centered around a theme — “The North Remembers” — that’s inspired by an episode from the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Goosebumps.

Tom Brady and Co. will square off with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and then it’s on to the playoffs, where New England will seek its second consecutive Super Bowl title and the sixth in franchise history.

The Patriots, who already locked up a first-round bye, can secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a victory over the Jets or a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

