Porsche Says It Will Be ‘Very Important’ To Have Hybrid Version Of 911

It might not go into production for a while, but a plug-in version of Porsche’s most popular model is in the works.

Porsche confirmed Monday at the Los Angeles Auto Show that it plans to develop a hybrid 911 that is expected to launch in roughly five years, according to Automotive News. The project is still awaiting official approval, but CEO Oliver Blume said “my opinion (is) that we will go for it.”

The German automaker currently produces a plug-in version of the Panamera sedan and Cayenne SUV, but has yet to put a battery pack in the rear-engined coupe.

“It will be very important for the 911 to have a plug-in hybrid,” Blume said. “The potential is very good with the new generation of batteries.”

The Panamera and Cayenne can get 16 and 14 miles, respectively, on electric power only. Blume’s goal for the hybrid 911, however, is 43 miles of range on a single charge.

Porsche reportedly is targeting a 2023 debut for the plug-in 911, as that’s roughly halfway through the next-generation model’s lifecycle.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche