Rafael Palmeiro, 53, Considers MLB Comeback 12 Years After Ending Career

Say it ain’t so, Rafael Palmeiro!

The former Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles star told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday he’s considering resurrecting his Major League Baseball career at age 53. Palmeiro, who played in the majors between 1986 and 2005, believes he’s fit and talented enough to earn a roster spot.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I can do it,” Palmeiro told Rosenthal, per Yahoo’s Chris Cwik. “I’ve taken care of myself really well. I’ve been working out for years. Everything feels better than when I played.”

Palmeiro amassed 3,020 hits and smacked 569 home runs during his career, but his reputation remains tainted due to his 2005 suspension for testing positive for steroids.

The steroid allegations are driving force behind the four-time All-Star’s potential comeback attempt.

“Maybe 12 years later, if I can come back and prove I don’t need anything as an older player with an older body, then people might think, OK, maybe he didn’t do anything intentionally,” Palmeiro said.

Julio Franco is thought to be MLB’s oldest regular position player, having retired in 2007 at age 49.

Palmeiro told The Athletic he doesn’t want to play in the minor leagues. He’ll have a hard time convincing any team to invite him to spring training.

