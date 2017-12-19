Rangers Pitcher Martin Perez Fractures Elbow Getting Startled By Bull

Well, this is a new one.

The Texas Ranger reportedly will be without starting pitcher Martin Perez for the first month of the season after injuring his non-throwing elbow.

How did it happen?

The 26-year-old was on his ranch in Venezuela when he was startled by a bull, causing him to fall and fracture his right elbow, according to ESPN.

The ESPN report notes that although the lefty is only expected to need four months to rehab the ailment and would conceivably be ready for the start of the season, the Rangers reportedly are reticent to throw him back out right away. That caution will result in him likely not appearing for the first month.

Perez has been no stranger to injury in his career — the likely cause for the extra time off — most notably missing portions of three seasons from 2013-15 due to Tommy John surgery in his throwing elbow.

After all this, he may need to request a trade from the Rangers altogether thanks to the red jersey they occasionally wear. Certainly can’t be wearing those around bulls.

