Rob Gronkowski Does Hilarious First-Down Signal While Laying On Back

Rob Gronkowski is known for his Earth-shattering spikes after scoring touchdowns.
But the New England Patriots tight end apparently has some hilarious first-down celebrations, too.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s marquee AFC matchup between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gronk made a huge play to pick up a first down. The best part, though, was the first-down signal the burly tight end gave while laying on his back.
Hard to watch that without cracking up.
Gronk, of course, made his return at Heinz Field after missing one week to serve a suspension for his dirty hit against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
