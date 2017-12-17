Rob Gronkowski Does Hilarious First-Down Signal While Laying On Back

Rob Gronkowski is known for his Earth-shattering spikes after scoring touchdowns.

But the New England Patriots tight end apparently has some hilarious first-down celebrations, too.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s marquee AFC matchup between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gronk made a huge play to pick up a first down. The best part, though, was the first-down signal the burly tight end gave while laying on his back.

Gronk signaled for a first down while on his back and I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/oVH6iz32B5 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 17, 2017

Hard to watch that without cracking up.

Gronk, of course, made his return at Heinz Field after missing one week to serve a suspension for his dirty hit against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

