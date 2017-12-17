MLB Rumors: Yankees Will Trade Giancarlo Stanton After 2018 To Sign Bryce Harper

The New York Yankees have been the talk of the baseball world since landing Giancarlo Stanton in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins.

But Stanton might not be long for New York.

Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe reported Sunday, citing a longtime, major force in baseball, that the Yankees will trade Stanton to the Los Angeles Dodgers following the 2018 season in order to sign Bryce Harper.

New York long has been seen as a suitor for Harper, as the power-hitting outfielder is tailormade for the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

The Washington Nationals outfielder will be a free agent following the 2018 campaign, and he is expected to command a contract upward of $400 million. He undoubtedly will have a number of suitors, with the Yankees, Nationals, Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox potentially being among them, but New York is seen as the club most likely to spend the money on the star outfielder.

As for Stanton and the Dodgers, it was reported that LA was the 2017 National League MVP’s favored destination before he was dealt to the Yankees, so a trade between the Dodgers and Yankees would seem to make sense for both sides.

Of course, after a season of Stanton hitting beside Aaron Judge in the Yankees’ lineup, New York might not want to trade him.

