Robin Lehner Equates Sabres Losing Video Reviews To Bills’ Overturned TD Call

The Buffalo Sabres have been nothing short of horrible this season, and goalie Robin Lehner thinks it’s partially because video reviews that could go in their favor are “predetermined” to do the exact opposite.

And now, the 26-year-old is buying into a conspiracy that it’s not just a Sabres problem, it’s a Buffalo problem.

“I guess it’s something in Buffalo waters, you know? The (Buffalo) Bills have that play last game … it’s just what it is,” Lehner said, via ESPN.

Lehner, of course, is referring to Kelvin Benjamin’s touchdown catch against the New England Patriots that was overturned by video review.

The Sabres’ case had a far more meaningful impact on the game, however, given they lost Wednesday night on a video review that went against them. Leading 2-1 in the final minutes against the New York Islanders, Lehner made a huge save that was later reviewed because of the angle in which he gloved the puck. The review found his glove (with the puck in it) was over the goal line, and allowed the goal.

Just over a minute into the ensuing overtime, the Isles scored.

Here’s a look at the overturned save:

In the midst of Lehner’s diatribe, he accused the NHL’s video review group in Toronto of determining the Sabres’ fate before even looking at the film.

“I know Toronto already made up their mind it was a goal before they shot the puck. It’s just how it works in this league,” Lehner said. “Everything is predetermined against us. It’s not to be sulking or anything. We’re not where we want to be or anything like that. It’s just how it is. The Islanders are in a playoff spot, and you know, it is what it is.”

The Sabres are 9-20-8 this season and sit in the depths of the Eastern Conference. Even if video review has adversely impacted Buffalo this season, it certainly isn’t the only thing burying them in the cellar.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images.