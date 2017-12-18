This Hilarious Sign Shows How Much Steelers Fans Hate Rob Gronkowski

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have every right to loathe Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end annihilated the Steelers’ defense Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field, hauling in nine catches for 168 yards in the Pats’ miraculous 27-24 Week 15 victory.

Aside from the controversial call that nullified a Jesse James touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, Gronk arguably accounted for most of the frustration that overcame Pittsburgh fans Sunday. The star tight end seemingly was unstoppable, and he made his biggest catches on New England’s go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

While the Steelers faithful has released its anger from the loss in a number of different ways, the exterior decorating on a building in downtown Pittsburgh might be the most creative we’ve seen.

The windows in this building on Federal Street, across from PNC Park, typically spell "Go Bucs" or something similar. Today, this, via @PGVisuals photographer Darrell Sapp: pic.twitter.com/sQOLja2SGk — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) December 18, 2017

We have a feeling this area will be engulfed by car horns as long as the sign is up.

In the defense of whoever put up the sign, it certainly wasn’t an impulse decision to haze Gronk solely based off Sunday’s performance. In six career games against Pittsburgh, the Patriots tight end has caught 39 passes for 664 yards with eight touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images