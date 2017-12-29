Tom Brady Campaigns For Nate Solder To Win Walter Payton Man Of The Year

There’s a second wave of New England Patriots players campaigning for left tackle Nate Solder to win Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Quarterback Tom Brady is among them.

The award “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.”

Here’s Brady’s Instagram post in an attempt to help Solder win the “Charity Challenge.”

Per the NFL, “Fans are encouraged to post #WPMOYChallenge and their favorite nominee’s last name on social media between Dec. 11 and Jan. 7. The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions will win an additional $25,000 donation to his charity of choice from Nationwide, the runner-up will receive $10,000 and the third-place winner will receive $5,000.”

Here’s Brady’s full caption:

“Nate has been the ultimate teammate and leader for our team on and off the field for over 7 years now, and anyone who knows him will tell you how special of a man he truly is,” Brady posted. “He leads with his heart and we are all better people for that. So it came as little surprise to the people who know him that he was our nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“Now it’s on us (and you) to assist him in winning the charity challenge for the award by posting with the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge + Solder. Every hashtag counts as a vote, so let’s support Nate and take it to the finish line! (Just like he did so gloriously in this moment pictured here against the Colts in the AFC Championship game a few years ago….) 💯💯💯💯💯”

Wide receiver Julian Edelman also chipped in.

