Tom Brady Has Pretty Funny Reaction To Roger Goodell’s New Contract

After signing a five-year, $200 million contract extension this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ensured he’ll be the face of the league for at least a little while longer.

And while that might be bad news for Goodell’s many haters, it actually might be good news for one of his arch-enemies: Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback, whose history with Goodell really needs no introduction at this point, spoke about the commissioner’s lucrative extension during an appearance on Westwood One radio on Thursday.

“That’s a lot of money and obviously NFL business is going well,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “He can pick up a lot of checks now.

” … Maybe he’ll take me out to dinner sometime.”

Who said Brady doesn’t have jokes?

If you’re familiar with Brady’s weekly interviews with Gray, you know the segments typically are loaded with cringe-worthy knee-slappers.

As for Goodell’s extension, there’s no word yet on whether he got the private jet for life that he was asking for. But if he did, then perhaps he and Brady could take to the skies for their little dinner date.

