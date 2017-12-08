MLS Cup 2017: Seattle Sounders, Toronto FC Face Off In Rematch Of Final

The Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC have been down this road before.
The teams will meet Saturday in Toronto at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of the 2016 title game, which Seattle won on penalty kicks, following a 0-0 draw. They’ll face off again under similar circumstances, with the soccer world keen to see which side will claim the most prestigious trophy in U.S. club soccer.
Having already won the Canadian Championship, Supporters Shield and set the record for most regular-season points, Toronto vies to set a new standard in MLS by becoming the first team to win three major domestic trophies in the same year.
Seattle hopes to become just the fourth team to win back-to-back MLS Cups, joining D.C. United (in 1996-97), the Houston Dynamo (2006-07) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2011-12) among the elite groups in MLS history.
The weather conditions likely will factor into the outcome, with freezing temperatures and some precipitation expected.
Team news
Toronto striker Jozy Altidore is nursing an ankle injury but he’ll play through pain and start for Toronto.
Seattle welcomes Roman Torres’ return from suspension, and the Panamanian center back is expected to start.
However, the Sounders will be without captain and midfield linchpin Osvaldo Alonso, who has been ruled out of MLS Cup due to a quadriceps injury. Gustav Svensson likely will fill the void Alonso’s absence creates.
Prediction
Toronto wins 2-1.
How to watch live
When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
