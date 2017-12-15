Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Instagram Ahead Of Patriots’ Tilt Vs. Steelers

Tom Brady had a rough outing in a Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but knowing how the New England Patriots quarterback responds to poor performances, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be in trouble on Sunday.
Brady said as much, while not actually saying anything, in a cryptic Instagram post Thursday night. The caption with the photo of the signal-caller at Heinz Field is a poem called “Good Timber” written by Douglas Malloch.
The poem refers to trees and men that grow stronger because they have faced adversity, as opposed to a tree that does not have to fight for its sun, or man that doesn’t have to work for his share of the light. This line, in particular, would seem to point to Brady going from sixth-round draft pick to GOAT or working for his share of the light.
Anyway, here’s the post:
“The tree that never had to fight For sun and sky and air and light, But stood out in the open plain And always got its share of rain, Never became a forest king But lived and died a scrubby thing. The man who never had to toil To gain and farm his patch of soil, Who never had to win his share Of sun and sky and light and air, Never became a manly man But lived and died as he began. Good timber does not grow with ease: The stronger wind, the stronger trees; The further sky, the greater length; The more the storm, the more the strength. By sun and cold, by rain and snow, In trees and men good timbers grow. Where thickest lies the forest growth, We find the patriarchs of both. And they hold counsel with the stars Whose broken branches show the scars Of many winds and much of strife. This is the common law of life.” – Douglas Malloch
Of course, maybe Brady is just sending a message to all those saying the 40-year-old is on his last leg after a poor showing in Maimi.
Then again, maybe Brady just likes the poem.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
