Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Instagram Ahead Of Patriots’ Tilt Vs. Steelers

Tom Brady had a rough outing in a Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but knowing how the New England Patriots quarterback responds to poor performances, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be in trouble on Sunday.

Brady said as much, while not actually saying anything, in a cryptic Instagram post Thursday night. The caption with the photo of the signal-caller at Heinz Field is a poem called “Good Timber” written by Douglas Malloch.

The poem refers to trees and men that grow stronger because they have faced adversity, as opposed to a tree that does not have to fight for its sun, or man that doesn’t have to work for his share of the light. This line, in particular, would seem to point to Brady going from sixth-round draft pick to GOAT or working for his share of the light.

Anyway, here’s the post:

Of course, maybe Brady is just sending a message to all those saying the 40-year-old is on his last leg after a poor showing in Maimi.

Then again, maybe Brady just likes the poem.

