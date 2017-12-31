Tom Brady Shouts Out ‘Hardcore’ Patriots Fans Who Sat In Freezing Cold

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you braved the frigid temperature at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Tom Brady is in awe of you.

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 26-6 in the coldest regular-season home game in franchise history, and Brady was impressed by the fans who sat in the 13-degree weather to watch the Patriots clinch the No. 1 seed the AFC playoffs.

“That was pretty hardcore today,” Brady said after the game. “To be out there, in that weather, to sit in the stands, that was pretty sweet.”

It’s nice of Brady to give props to the throngs of supporters who showed up to freeze at Gillette Stadium, as most of them probably didn’t have the benefit of wearing a scuba suit to keep themselves warm.

But even with that special suit Brady still seemed to feel the full effects of the elements Sunday, although you wouldn’t know it from his state line, as he still went 18-for-37 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images