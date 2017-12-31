How Tom Brady Intimidated Jets’ Jamal Adams After Patriots’ Week 17 Win

It was a frigid afternoon in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday, so no one could blame Jamal Adams for having cold feet.

Adams and the New York Jets closed the book on a frustrating 2017 season with a 26-6 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The rookie safety was hoping to salvage the defeat by going home with some valuable memorabilia, but it appears the 22-year-old couldn’t overcome being star struck.

Adams wanted to exchange jerseys with Tom Brady but was afraid to ask. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 31, 2017

While a Tom Brady jersey might be one of the most coveted in the NFL, we have a feeling the wetsuit the Patriots quarterback donned to combat the cold in Week 17 might be even more valuable.

Better luck next season, Jamal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images