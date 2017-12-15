Watch Canucks Fan Win Brand New Toyota, Act Like He Couldn’t Care Less

Winning a brand new car is supposed to be an emotionally destabilizing experience, right?

Well, you’d think so.

The Vancouver Canucks got throttled on their home ice Wednesday night, losing to the Nashville Predators by an ugly score of 7-1. Thankfully for the fans at Rogers Arena, however, there was an amazing moment when a fan named Aaron (spelling?) won a 2018 Toyota C-HR after shooting a puck through a tiny hole.

But while the fans certainly lost their minds, Aaron appeared relatively disinterested. Check this out:

This is the least excited person we've ever seen….and he just won a car. pic.twitter.com/Gb3BnUACPG — Stadium (@WatchStadium) December 14, 2017

Is it possible to be more meh?

Maybe Aaron just isn’t a big Toyota fan. Although, once he takes his new compact crossover for a spin, we think he’ll be fairly excited.

Also, not to take anything away from Aaron, but his goal might not have been the most impressive tally in Vancouver on Wednesday.