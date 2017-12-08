Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Unveil His 2018 Fastenal NASCAR Paint Scheme

The No. 17 Fastenal Ford’s makeover apparently went quite well.

Fastenal once again will serve as Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s primary sponsor for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. And during a press event Thursday, the Roush Fenway Racing driver unveiled the No. 17’s spiffy new look.

Check it out below:

And here’s the scheme Stenhouse ran much of last season, his most successful Cup campaign yet:

2017 Fastenal scheme for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the #17 Ford #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/hBJSXCkUta — Jayski (@jayski) January 4, 2017

The 30-year-old driver will look to build on a season that saw him pick up his first two cup victories. And he couldn’t have picked better tracks to earn them at, as he visited victory lane at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

On Tuesday, Stenhouse’s RFR teammate, Trevor Bayne, revealed the aggressive new paint scheme for his No. 6 Advocare Ford.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images