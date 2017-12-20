Why Skip Bayless Believes Pro Bowl Picks Just Secured Tom Brady’s MVP

Who says the Pro Bowl doesn’t matter?

OK, the game itself still doesn’t matter at all, but there still might be some importance in who actually gets selected to the NFL’s all-star game/thing.

Given the recent injuries to Carson Wentz and Antonio Brown, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears in full control of the NFL Most Valuable Player award. Sure, the 40-year-old hasn’t played great lately. but his win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and still-impressive overall numbers have him leading the back, albeit with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley gaining ground.

But what really has cemented Brady as the league MVP, according to “Undisputed’s” Skip Bayless, is the Patriots’ underwhelming Pro Bowl representation, relative to that of the Steelers. The Pats have just four players on the AFC roster (Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, fullback James Develin and special-teamer Matthew Slater), while the Steelers have a league-leading eight players on the roster.

And, according to the all-knowing Bayless, the fact Brady has led the Pats to an 11-3 record after beating the Steelers with a supposedly inferior roster is reason enough to hand him the NFL’s top individual prize.

"The Pro Bowl selections closed the case for Tom Brady, M-V-P." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/xKnImmrJQu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 20, 2017

We’re not quite sure that will fact into the MVP voting, but you do you, Skip.

Although, the belief that New England is virtually nothing without Brady isn’t exactly a new concept

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images