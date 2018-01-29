Brad Marchand Hilariously Takes Picture With Trolling Fans At All-Star Game

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

They tell you to keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

Brad Marchand clearly is a firm believer in this old adage.

Prior to the 2018 NHL All-Star Game at Amalie Arena, Marchand stumbled upon two Tampa Bay Lightning fans throwing shade at the Boston Bruins star winger. But instead of ignoring the fans and the sign, Marchand instead decided to embrace the hate and join them for a picture.

Awesome.

Maybe these trolling fans fueled Marchand for the All-Star Game, as he potted a goal and dished out an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 7-4 win over the Metropolitan. However, the Pacific Division went home as the victors with a 5-2 win in the championship round.