Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Practices For Second Straight Day

The New England Patriots were joined at practice Sunday by Rob Gronkowski, marking the second straight day that the superstar tight end has practiced.

Gronkowski missed a good portion of the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a concussion. Gronk being back on the field no doubt is a good sign for the Pats ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

For more on Gronkowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.