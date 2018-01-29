NESN Sports Today

Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Practices For Second Straight Day

by on Sun, Jan 28, 2018 at 11:30PM
The New England Patriots were joined at practice Sunday by Rob Gronkowski, marking the second straight day that the superstar tight end has practiced.

Gronkowski missed a good portion of the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a concussion. Gronk being back on the field no doubt is a good sign for the Pats ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

NESN Team