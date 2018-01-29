Super Bowl

Eagles Fan Shares Thoughts On Tom Brady With Sign At WWE Royal Rumble

by on Sun, Jan 28, 2018 at 8:46PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady was not present at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, but that didn’t stop one fan in attendance from sending a message to the New England Patriots quarterback.

This year’s highly anticipated event is being held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and it was nearly impossible to not notice one passionate Eagles fan sitting a few rows from ringside.

Check out this fan’s sign, which thrashes Brady in a rather simple fashion.

Yeah, we have a feeling we know what the “F” stands for.

There are sure to be some hilarious signs at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4 when the Patriots and Eagles meet in Super Bowl LII.

