Canadiens’ Phillip Danault Released From Hospital After Scary Head Injury

The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, but all anyone could talk about after the game was Phillip Danault.
The Canadiens forward was stretchered off late in the second period after taking a slapshot to the head from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. Danault required extensive medical attention on the ice, and both teams were sent to the locker room for an early intermission.
The 24-year-old stayed overnight in a local hospital, but was released early Saturday morning, the Canadiens announced on Twitter.
There’s still no word on what — if any — injury Danault suffered on the play, but this appears to be a good sign nonetheless.
You can see the play below, but be warned, it’s a little tough to watch.
Scary stuff.
Let’s hope Danault makes a speedy recovery.
