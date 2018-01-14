Canadiens’ Phillip Danault Released From Hospital After Scary Head Injury

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, but all anyone could talk about after the game was Phillip Danault.

The Canadiens forward was stretchered off late in the second period after taking a slapshot to the head from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. Danault required extensive medical attention on the ice, and both teams were sent to the locker room for an early intermission.

The 24-year-old stayed overnight in a local hospital, but was released early Saturday morning, the Canadiens announced on Twitter.

Mise à jour médicale – Phillip Danault a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital plus tôt aujourd’hui et demeure au repos à la maison. Medical update – Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2018

There’s still no word on what — if any — injury Danault suffered on the play, but this appears to be a good sign nonetheless.

You can see the play below, but be warned, it’s a little tough to watch.

Phillip Danault was taken off the ice in a stretcher after being struck in the head by a shot from Zdeno Charahttps://t.co/W9ItdkF9eT pic.twitter.com/3zntmSKiXR — HockeyNightInCanada (@hockeynight) January 14, 2018

Scary stuff.

Let’s hope Danault makes a speedy recovery.