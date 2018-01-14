Jaguars Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Playoff Game Online

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one win away from securing a long-awaited rematch with the New England Patriots. But the Jacksonville Jaguars have other plans.

The No. 2 seed Steelers and No. 3 seed Jaguars will meet Sunday in an AFC Divisional Round matchup at Heinz Field, with the winner moving on to face the Patriots in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville, which knocked off the Buffalo Bills in last weekend’s AFC Wild Card Round, dominated Pittsburgh back in Week 5, intercepting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times en route to a 30-9 rout. The Steelers have lost just once since that game, though (to the Patriots in Week 15) and will have the services of star wide receiver Antonio Brown as they seek revenge.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars-Steelers online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS All Access