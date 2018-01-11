Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Hilariously Corny Update On Size Of His Baby

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently retired from full-time NASCAR driving, he remains a must-follow on Twitter.

The most recent evidence of this came Thursday morning, when Earnhardt offered an update on the size of the baby girl he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, are expecting this year.

Here’s the news everyone’s been waiting for:

“Ear of corn” sounds funny to me these days. So old timey. pic.twitter.com/M4pWuRf4sL — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 11, 2018

Now, the forthcoming addition to the Earnhardt family very well might be the size of an ear of corn — but we’re skeptical.

First of all, an admittedly brief Google search showed that the average size of an ear of corn is 7 inches, not 8.5. Plus, if you’ve ever had corn on the cob, you know that no two cobs are created equal. Some are really small, some are really big and some, well, are rather nondescript.

Either way, we look forward to finding out when baby Earnhardt is as big as an Xbox One.