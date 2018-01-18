Daniel Cormier Has Savage Response For Jon Jones’ Successful Polygraph Test

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Is something burning?

Nope. That’s just Daniel Cormier absolutely roasting former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones, who was stripped of his belt after failing a drug test following his UFC 214 victory over Cormier, reportedly passed a polygraph test he took last month to try to prove that he was telling the truth about unknowingly taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Following UFC 220 open workouts, Cormier was asked about Jones’ lie detector test and he delivered an absolutely savage response to exemplify how unimpressed he was by the results.

“Jon Jones took a polygraph test to prove his innocence,” the current light heavyweight champion said. “I’m going to say this. Ted Bundy passed a polygraph test! Ted Bundy passed a polygraph test and he killed the (expletive) guy that was giving it to him.”

Bundy, one of the most repulsive serial killers in the 20th century, did in fact pass a lie detector test but he didn’t actually murder the person administering the examination.

But that’s beside the point. Cormier apparently doesn’t care about Jones passing a lie detector test and it sounds like the polygraph results will not change Cormier’s opinion on Jones.

But perhaps the United States Anti-Doping Agency will care. Neither USADA or the California State Athletic Commission has determined how long Jones’ suspension will be, but Jones will likely hope the positive results will benefit him with a reduced ban.

Cormier, on the other hand, has reclaimed the light heavyweight belt after Jones was stripped of it and will try to defend it Saturday night at UFC 220 against Volkan Oezdemir.