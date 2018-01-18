Paul Pierce Posts Mysterious Tweet Amid Number Retirement Controversy

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul Pierce apparently is a man of many feelings right now.

And he just tweeted out three of them.

The Boston Celtics legend has grabbed headlines since expressing discontent with the Celtics planning to play a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas the same day as his jersey retirement ceremony on Feb. 11. But since Thomas has requested to not have said video played, it has led to some criticism of Pierce’s handling of the situation, as well.

Most recently, his colleague on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown,” Jalen Rose, who called him “petty” on Wednesday over wanting the night to be all by himself. Pierce later responded during the show, but it doesn’t sound like he was finished, because he sent this tweet out Wednesday night.

🤔😂😎 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 18, 2018

Pierce also tweeted this out earlier in the day:

🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 17, 2018

All this could mean any number of things, but only Pierce knows for sure.