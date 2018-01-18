MLB Rumors: Here’s Latest On Red Sox’s Interest In J.D. Martinez

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are in need of some power in the middle of their lineup, and J.D. Martinez’s services still are available.

But the staring contest continues.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday, citing a source, that the Red Sox’s offer to the power-hitting outfielder is somewhere in the five-year, $100 million range.

If that report is accurate, it would place Martinez’s annual salary in the low $20 million range which is a far cry from the reported contract his agent, Scott Boras, was seeking for him.

Speaking of Boras, he spoke with FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and noted that Olney’s report wasn’t accurate.

scott boras generally doesn't discuss offers or non offers, but he did say the report of a $100M five-year offer by boston for jd martinez is "not accurate." (me: that does seem off/improbable as an offer since cespedes got $27.5M per year) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 18, 2018

And so we wait.

While Martinez and the Red Sox seem to be a likely pairing, neither side appears willing to budge from their current stance, whatever it is.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Martinez could sit out (if this is him) if he doesn’t get the $200 million contract he’s seeking.