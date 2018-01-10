Floyd Mayweather Is Super Late To The Conor McGregor-Irish Mob Story

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

In November, Conor McGregor reportedly got into a bar fight with someone who has ties to the Irish mob.

People speculated whether the mob had a hit out for the UFC superstar, who responded by telling his enemies to “come and get” him. It was crazy.

Again, this happened in November.

Yet here we are, in 2018, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reacting to the story as if it just happened. Here’s what the boxing legend had to say about McGregor’s situation Wednesday afternoon:

(Warning: The following tweet contains NSFW language.)

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

Awkward.

Mayweather might’ve looked fresh when he defeated McGregor in their “boxing match” in August, but he’s clearly lost a step when it comes to keeping up with the times.