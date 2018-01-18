Bill Filed In Florida Would Create ‘UCF National Champions’ Specialty License Plates

The fight to have the University of Central Florida football team dubbed 2017 National Champions has made its way to Florida’s state government.
A bill was filed that — among other things — will create specialty license plates that proudly claim UCF as the national champions.
Take a look at the sample plate:
“House Bill 1359” as its known, is not specifically geared toward the UCF, but also is designed to reform the process of making specialty plates, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
One state representative even weighed in on the legislation.
“I am incredibly proud of our national champions,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat who represents the district that includes UCF’s campus, via the Sentinel. “A UCF license plate is the perfect way to commemorate our undefeated Knights for achieving this historic milestone.”
The license plates are a relatively tempered way of celebrating compared to some of the lengths the school and its fans have gone to in order to recognize the Knights — who at 13-0 were the lone undefeated FBS team — as the best team in the game. Among there celebrations include the making of banners and a parade through Disney World.
