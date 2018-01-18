NBA Issues Punishments Following Absurd Clippers-Rockets Fracas

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Only two players will be disciplined for the insanity that occurred at Staples Center on Monday.

The matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets quickly went from spirited basketball to all-out mayhem. But now that the dust has settled, the NBA was able to thoroughly review the events that took place, which ultimately results in the suspension of two players.

Sources. The NBA is suspending Houston’s Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green two games for aggressively entering Clippers locker room. No penalties for Chris Paul and James Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2018

Trevor Ariza found himself at the center of seemingly every extracurricular activity that took place Monday. Aside from trying to enter the Clippers locker room, the Rockets forward also found himself in a skirmish with Blake Griffin, who managed to avoid punishment.

No discipline for Clippers Blake Griffin, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2018

And while Chris Paul and James Harden reportedly also were involved in the locker room incident, their actions apparently were done with good intentions.

NBA's Kiki Vandeweghe tells ESPN that interviews with 20 people on scene caused them to conclude that Chris Paul and James Harden acted as "peacemakers" and tried to diffuse the situation with Ariza and Green. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2018

Next up awaiting league punishment: Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo, who threw a haymaker punch at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday.