NBA Rumors: LeBron James Wouldn’t Commit To Cavs Beyond This Season

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The midpoint of the 2017-18 NBA season in just around the corner, and there’s still no indication what LeBron James plans to do in the offseason.

But his reported mindset during last summer should give Cleveland Cavaliers fans reason to worry.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan published a lengthy piece Wednesday about the series events that led to the Cavs trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in August. But one of the most revealing parts of the story pertains to James, who can opt out of his current contract and become a free agent after the season.

“When (Cavs owner Dan Gilbert), who declined to be interviewed for this story, was presented with the Celtics as a trade partner for Irving, he went to LeBron and tried to secure a pledge from his franchise player to remain beyond the 2017-18 season,” MacMullan wrote.

“James, team and league sources confirm, wouldn’t commit.”

Sure, it’s possible James has changed his mind and now is willing to make a long-term commitment to Cleveland. But he has a history of being fickle, and it wouldn’t surprise us if he’s still leaving the Cavs in limbo.

The fate of the 33-year-old superstar no doubt will be the biggest story of the NBA offseason. James has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, although many teams likely will try to persuade him to join them.