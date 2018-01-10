NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia Is Favorite For Lions Job But Prefers Giants

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It appears the Detroit Lions are strongly considering making Matt Patricia their next head coach. But the question remains: Does Patricia want to be the Lions’ next head coach?

The New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator is Detroit’s top choice for its head coach vacancy over Houston Texans defensive coordinator (and former Patriot) Mike Vrabel, the MMQB’s Peter King reported Wednesday.

But according to King, Patricia “favors” the New York Giants, who interviewed him earlier this month. If Patricia takes the Giants’ open job, Vrabel could land the Lions gig, per King.

Patricia could have competition for New York’s head coach opening: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patricia’s own colleague, Patriots defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, all interviewed with the Giants recently. Patricia boasts a strong pedigree as the architect of a defense that’s helped New England win two of the last three Super Bowls, though, and there’s plenty of buzz surrounding him in the Tri-State area.

The 43-year-old also is a New York native who attended college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

King also offered his take on McDaniels, writing that the Indianapolis Colts would be a “good fit” for the offensive coordinator. McDaniels recently interviewed with the Colts and is among the front-runners for the job.