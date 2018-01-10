Roush Fenway Donates Robert Yates Tribute Car To Late Owner’s Son, Doug

The NASCAR community, like that of any sport, is a tightly knit group. That’s why Roush Fenway Racing didn’t stop at offering its condolences to the family of one of the sport’s recently deceased legends.

Team owner Jack Roush met with Doug Yates at the Roush Fenway shop Wednesday to present the Roush Yates Engines CEO with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s car from the 2017 Can-Am 500. Stenhouse ran a paint scheme that paid tribute to late engine builder Robert Yates during the race at Phoenix Raceway.

The eldest Yates died in October at 74 following a year-long battle with liver cancer.

Racing the Robert Yates Tribute car at Phoenix with @StenhouseJr @roushfenway was an incredible tribute for my dad & our family. Today Jack Roush & his team presented the car to me & @roushyates . Jack has been an amazing mentor, friend & partner for many years! Thank you Jack! pic.twitter.com/De5F7B9F1c — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) January 9, 2018

Yates, who racked up 57 wins, 48 pole positions and a Winston Cup Series — now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — championship as a team owner, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19.