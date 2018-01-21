NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Wearing Glove Or Not Could Come Down To This Factor

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots love playing in cold weather. In fact, they thrive in it.
But Brady might be hoping for more mild conditions Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots quarterback is expected to start in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite suffering a right hand injury Wednesday during practice. A report Saturday night indicated Brady “probably” will wear a glove on that hand during the game, but the QB may ditch the glove if the temperature is warm enough, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET, and based on the latest weather reports, it should be in the 40s for most of the game, which bodes well for Brady going glove-less.
That said, the temperature will drop when the sun goes down (sunset in Foxboro is 4:46 p.m.), so Brady could have to decide whether he’s comfortable playing without the glove if the air cools late in the game.
Of course, the five-time Super Bowl champion is well-prepared for either scenario. Brady made half of his throws in Friday’s practice without a glove and was “ripping” the ball on those throws, a source told Rapoport.
Expect TB12 to be ready when 3 p.m. rolls around. Just keep an eye on that thermometer, though.
