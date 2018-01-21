NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Wearing Glove Or Not Could Come Down To This Factor

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots love playing in cold weather. In fact, they thrive in it.

But Brady might be hoping for more mild conditions Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots quarterback is expected to start in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite suffering a right hand injury Wednesday during practice. A report Saturday night indicated Brady “probably” will wear a glove on that hand during the game, but the QB may ditch the glove if the temperature is warm enough, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady hopes to play without a glove. That decision may hinge on the weather. One source said if it's warm enough, Brady will ditch the glove. Cold weather, perhaps in the 30s, may necessitate a glove on his throwing hand. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET, and based on the latest weather reports, it should be in the 40s for most of the game, which bodes well for Brady going glove-less.

PATRIOTS: Cool if your seats are in the shade, but if you're in the sun. Nice! Not much wind either. Full game forecast on @nbcboston through 10:30 AM #GoPats pic.twitter.com/Vk7cDlwHZQ — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) January 21, 2018

That said, the temperature will drop when the sun goes down (sunset in Foxboro is 4:46 p.m.), so Brady could have to decide whether he’s comfortable playing without the glove if the air cools late in the game.

Of course, the five-time Super Bowl champion is well-prepared for either scenario. Brady made half of his throws in Friday’s practice without a glove and was “ripping” the ball on those throws, a source told Rapoport.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who will play today vs. the #Jaguars, made half of his throws on Friday without a glove, sources say, despite several stitches. One source described him as "ripping it." In other words, Brady looked great and ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

Expect TB12 to be ready when 3 p.m. rolls around. Just keep an eye on that thermometer, though.