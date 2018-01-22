Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl Is NYC’s Nightmare, Per Newspaper Headline

Photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

New York football partisans should hide for the next two weeks.

The New York Post branded Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots as the “worst ever” in a proactive headline on Monday’s front page. The teams will meet Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but the New York City tabloid doesn’t seem to think much of the upcoming matchup.

Good morning from the NY Post pic.twitter.com/wwbGLQLZzM — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 22, 2018

Geography and longstanding rivalries certainly play a role in the N.Y. Post’s antipathy toward Super Bowl LII. Jealousy also undoubtedly is at play, as the New York Giants and New York Jets went 3-13 and 5-11, respectively, in 2017 during the regular season.

Here’s our Super Bowl advice for salty New Yorkers: deal with it.